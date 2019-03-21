Onnoghen: CCT Chairman threatens to imprison journalists

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, on Thursday threatened to send the reporters of Thisday, The Guardian and Pilot newspapers to prison for alleged misrepresentation of facts in reporting proceedings at the tribunal.

Mr Umar is presiding over the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, for alleged breach of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

According to Mr Umar, after the tribunal’s proceedings on Monday, the journalists had reported in their articles published on Tuesday that Mr Onnoghen alleged his two asset declaration forms were mutilated by the Federal Government.

Mr Umar said Mr Onnoghen did not make the allegation.

He said the counsel to the defendant, Adegboyega Awomolo, after going through the two forms admitted as exhibit 2 and 3, only said that “it is loose.”

“On Tuesday, these reporters made mischievous, distorted facts and misrepresentation of what transpired on March 18.

“You are lucky today, If not I would have used the full wrath of this tribunal to send you to prison.

“And they would remain there until I retire and that is 28 years from now,” Mr Umar added.

“I would not hesitate to deal with any journalist who goes about misreporting statements adduced during this proceeding.

“I would bring heaven down on the journalists who misinterpret these proceedings.”

