Onnoghen: Mind your business, Oshiomhole tells U.S., UK, EU

But Mr Oshiomhole said the country will not accept foreign interference and ”everyone must defend the sovereignty of the country”.

“We welcome collaboration, we welcome peer review, we can compare notes. We welcome people who are interested in sharing experiences with us whenever the need arises, whether it’s capacity building, making useful suggestions on how we can continue to improve on our electoral process,” he said.

“Those are very valuable contributions that we appreciate. But Nigeria is not a colony. We will not accept any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria,” the head of Nigeria’s ruling party added.

Mr Oshiomhole said when judges are dismissed in Europe ”no one interferes so I do not understand why the western world interferes in the affairs of the country.”

Speaking on the criticism of many Nigerians, he said it was due to misinformation.

He said the CJN’s excuse is not acceptable ”as ignorance is no excuse in law”.

“Some people say even if it is true, is this the proper timing? What is the best timing to prosecute a crime? Should we suspend criminal justice pending elections?” he said.

He said since the embattled official had agreed that he breached the law, there was no need for criticism from Nigerians.

“If a Chief Justice of the federation admits that he has breached the law, to the extent of forgetting that he has those accounts, if he has such memory failure about the number of accounts, not even ignorance is not an excuse in law. So, why are we being hypocritical?” he asked.

Reinstate CJN- Group

Meanwhile, a group, the New Independence Group (NIG), has condemned the suspension.

The group described President Buhari as notorious in disobeying court orders.

It said Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo being a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria ought to have advised Mr Buhari appropriately.

In a statement jointly signed by four of its members: Akinyemi Onigbinde, Wale Are-Olaitan, Yinka Olujinmi and Deolu Oyekan, the group described the suspension as ”unfortunate”.

”We find the laboured explanations unconvincing and indefensible. We feel mortified that the President, who took an oath to protect, safeguard and uphold the laws of the land will try to justify his self-injection into an ongoing judicial process because he thinks the normal course of justice is not the best for the nation,” it said.

”The NIG, alongside other concerned groups, has persistently made a case for the overhauling of our laws and judicial process. Sadly, even with a professor of law and Senior Advocate as Vice President, the Buhari regime has not been able to initiate any meaningful rework of our constitution and laws, preferring to rule with whims and caprices where institutional and administrative frameworks are needed.

”It is therefore unfortunate that having found, according to him, the judicial process a cog in the wheel of the anti-corruption agenda of his administration, the President decided to resort to self-help,” it said.