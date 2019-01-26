Onnoghen’s illegal removal: Buhari Wants to precipitate War in Nigeria, Frank Alerts US, EU, UN, others

…Says President hates Christians, Southerners

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has called on the international community to urgently prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse illegal and forceful suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In an email Frank sent to the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and the European Union representatives in Nigeria, on Friday night, he insisted that Buhari has by the suspension and swearing-in of an Acting CJN has set a dangerous stage for massive disobedience to law and order which may lead to an unfathomable chaos, anarchy and an imminent descent to a civil war in the country.

He called on Nigerians and the international community to know that illegally suspending Onnoghen, Buhari has just began the implementation of his NEXT LEVEL AGENDA.

He insisted that the dictatorial actions of the President in undermining the judiciary has unimaginable implications for the nation’s democracy.

“Buhari has just executed a coup against democracy in Nigeria and kick-started fascism in the country,” he stated, even as he called on Nigerians to rise up and defend democracy with every resource at their disposal.

Frank, who was responding to the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen and the swearing-in of Justice Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi state to act as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) said the President has practically drawn a battle line between him and the people of the Niger Delta in particular and Southern Nigeria in general.

The political activist added that the President Buhari has further confirmed fears in the minds of many Nigerians that the President was out to simply remove Onnoghen so as to perfect a rigging plan ahead of the forthcoming election.

He reminded Nigerians and the world how a former Director General of the DSS, from tne same South-south region was removed because he was neither Hausa, Muslim or from the North.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on the youth, leaders and Elder in the Niger Delta to come to the realisation that Buhari hates Christians and does not love the people of the region.

“I also call on Nigerian Christian leaders to realise that this President has perfected plans to sack all the Christians holding critical positions in his cabinet.

“I’m using this medium to tell the international community to, as a matter of urgency prevail on Buhari to reverse this decision.

“The international community should also know that if any crisis erupts in the country today, especially in the Niger Delta, the President should be held responsible and made to face charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) because his Hausa/Fulani ethnic agenda would may lead the country to war.”

According to Frank, President Buhari was quick to illegally and unilaterally suspend Justice Onnoghen but is yet to act on the multi-billion Naira NEMA scandal involving the Vice President, the MTN scandal involving his Chief of staff, grass cutting scandal involving the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, bribe taking video involving the Kano state governor, and many other corruption allegations replete in his cabinet.

Frank said: “Buhari is desperate to hang on to power by rigging the presidential election because if it is through voting, it is clear Nigerians have reject him.

“By this action, it means that the opposition will never get justice at the Supreme Court.”

The Bayelsa-born activist however, said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been vindicated when he described the Buhari’s government as a return of the Abacha Era.