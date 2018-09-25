Osun rerun: Omisore gives conditions to support PDP

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party in last Saturday’s election in Osun State, Sen Iyiola Omisore, has said that he will only pledge his support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, in the Thursday’s rerun of the poll if the party satisfies his conditions.

The election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday because according to the commission, the difference between the two leading parties, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, was lower than the number of the votes cancelled.

After the collation of all the results from the 30 council areas of the state, Adeleke of the PDP had 254,698 while the candidate of APC, Gboyega Oyetola, polled 254,345.

The candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Moshood Adeoti, scored 49,742, while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Fatai Akinbade, scored 7,681 votes. Omisore scored 128,049 votes. Adeoti left the APC while Akinbade defected from the PDP to contest in the election.

The INEC said the rerun would take place in seven polling units located in Orolu, Osogbo, Ife North and Ife South council areas on Thursday.

Omisore becomes a bride to the two parties because most of the polling units fall within his stronghold. His father, Oba David Omisore, is the ruler of the Garage Olode, a town in Ife -South, where elections in two units were cancelled.

Speaking during the visit of the PDP presidential candidate, Sen Bukola Saraki, to his home in Ile-Ife on Monday, Omisore, who also dumped the PDP after a disagreement over the party’s primary for the election, said that as a stakeholder in the state, he was always after a people-centered government.

Omisore said, “I have given my programmes to both the APC and the PDP. My programme is like this; payment of salaries and pensions. Good governance is what is important to me.

“Anyone among the two that will do that will get my support. I am passionate about Osun State and my interest is the welfare of the people of this state. I have told those sent to me. At the appropriate time, we will tell you where we are going.”

Meanwhile, Saraki, who is also the Senate President, told journalists after his meeting with Omisore that he (Omisore) had agreed in principle to support the PDP in the rerun of the election on Thursday.

He said, “We had a fruitful discussion with Senator Omisore. He used to be with us. And we believe he is helping us now. I am optimistic of a good outing for PDP. After meeting with him, I am more optimistic now that with his support, the PDP will win. We are confident of a good outing. I am more confident now.”

