PDP Rejects APC’s Mulling Of Interim Government

…Insists Atiku Will Win Presidential Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects in its entirety the idea of an Interim Government, being mooted by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP says it cannot accept any form of unconstitutional governance and a contraption like an interim government because it is confident of a landslide victory on February 16, given the overwhelming support, which it’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, enjoys among Nigerians across the board.

The party said a suggestion of an Interim Government, under any pretext, context or contemplation can only come from desperate and unpatriotic minds in a failed administration or political party that has lost hope of being re-elected in a free, fair and credible election due to its manifest incompetence and humongous corruption.

Every Nigerian knows the desperation of the APC and the Buhari Presidency ahead of the 2019 general election, leading to their resort to threats, intimidation and clamp down on dissenting voices, as well as, assault on institutions of democracy, in the face of incontrovertible indices pointing to their imminent crushing defeat at the polls.

The PDP has already alerted Nigerians that Alhaji Lai Mohammed had let out APC’s ignoble “plan B” of “if we can’t have it, then destroy it”, which is to cause violence, derail the electoral process and blame it on the opposition; not minding the damage such could cause the nation, including human and material losses.

We hope such cruel plot, as revealed by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is not the underlining reason behind the APC administration’s alleged neglect and undermining of our security forces fighting in the fronts.

The PDP demands that Alhaji Lai Mohammed comes clear on the source of his information, if it is not a plot being hatched by the APC.

He should tell Nigerians if his source was the Police, the military or the Directorate of State Services (DSS) so that they can appropriately channel their concerns.

The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to be at alert and keep an eye on the APC in their nefarious plans against our nation, now that they have made their strategy public.

On our own part, the PDP is prepared and ready for the elections. We have been going round the country peacefully, campaigning and presenting our candidate, policies and programmes to the electorate.

The PDP will therefore not accept any form of interim government, not when Nigerians have already attained a consensus to rally behind and vote in the peoples Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as their next President, come February 16, 2019.