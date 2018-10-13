PDP Rejects Buhari’s Travel Ban of 50 Nigerians..Says It Is Full-Blown Fascism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects in its entirety attempt by the Buhari Presidency to foist a full-blown fascism on our country, beginning with the placement of illegal travel restrictions on certain unnamed Nigerians.

The party said this wicked and draconian step is clearly targeted at members of the opposition parties, perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional rulers, who are perceived to be averse to President Buhari’s re-election bid.

The PDP further notes that this decree is a direct clampdown on our democratic order and an overthrow of rights of our citizenry as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians under the guise of resisting travel restrictions.

The whole world can now see how fascism is fast taking over our democracy and judicial system and how the Buhari administration by fiat, has directly ordered that citizens be secretly trailed, their movements and financial transactions restricted by government agencies, without recourse to due process of the law.

While the PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency has gone into panic mode since the popular emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate and the spontaneous jubilation his emergence has evoked across the country, the PDP maintains that the resort to total clamp down on the opposition and our supporters will be totally unacceptable.

What this means is that all Nigerians, particularly, opposition members and members of the business community and religious leaders, have become endangered and stand the risk of state violence under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The PDP therefore alerts the international community to hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any harm befall any opposition leader, key members of the business community and religious leaders across the country, as we march towards the 2019 general elections.

Finally, the repositioned PDP invites all to note how the APC and the Buhari Presidency are pushing our nation to the brinks, but notes that no amount of intimidation, harassment and foisting of fascism will deter Nigerians from their determination to rally on the platform of the PDP to oust the incompetent, anti-people and repressive APC administration, come 2019.

This nightmare must end on May 29, 2019!

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

