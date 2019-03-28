Recruitment: Nigeria Immigration Service Issues Warning

The attention of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede (MFR), has been drawn to a fake dedicated website, www.nisrecruitment.com.ng, where unsuspecting members of the public are required to make payment for accessing application forms for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Comptroller General wishes to state that the Service is not recruiting and has not engaged any agent or vendor to do so on her behalf.

The general public is to note that the said website and the application process are fake and entirely the handiwork of fraudsters.

The Service is using this medium to advise the general public to disregard the said Recruitment Exercise and to also be wary of such fraudulent adverts as all official correspondence on the Service are done via the official website: www.immigration.gov.ng

