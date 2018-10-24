Reps to probe alleged importation of Chinese drugs made with human flesh

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to probe the red alert on human flesh reportedly found in Chinese drugs imported into the country.

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Johnson Agbonayinma (APC-Edo) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Agbonayinma revealed that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) confirmed the receipt of the letter sent on Chinese drugs reported to be made into capsules filled with powdered flesh from dead babies.

The lawmaker expressed concern that making of human remains drugs and consuming them were crimes against humanity, which could also lead to serious health challenges.

He expressed worry that if immediate measures were not taken to stem the influx of these drugs and the illegal importers, the development would endanger the lives of citizens.

In his contribution to the motion, Emmanuel Orker-Jev (PDP-Benue) noted that part of the resolution the motion was seeking was already being carried out by the relevant agencies.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The House, however, mandated its committees on healthcare services, women affairs and social development, and information, national orientation, ethics and values to invite the Nigeria Customs, National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to verify the presence of said drugs in Nigeria.

They are to identify the importers of the said drugs and to prosecute them and their colluders and report findings within four weeks for further legislative action.

