Revealed: CCT’s Order Used by Buhari to suspend CJN Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has granted an Interim Order in favour of the Federal Government and subsequently used by President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

This paper reliably gathered that the Tribunal was allegedly put under pressure to entertain a Motion Exparte brought before it by the Government against Onnoghen a day before the Court of Appeal issued an order barring the Tribunal from taking further action on the Asset Declaration Charges brought against the now suspended CJN

A Copy of the Motion Exparte obtained by PRNigeria exclusively was dated January 23, 2019 but was slated for hearing next Monday before the dramatic turn of event by the Federal Government against Justice Onnoghen.

Like this: Like Loading...