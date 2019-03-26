Sokoto guber: 342 votes margin’ll remain evergreen -Tambuwal • You can’t win with 300 votes and take all –Fayemi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said the margin figure of 342 votes which secured his victory, in the supplementary governorship election will remain evergreen.

The governor said this in Sokoto, yesterday, during an interactive session with newsmen.

He described the figure as divine and dedicated the victory to the people of the state.

“The 342 figure is the slimmest figure in the history of Nigeria elections and I promise to always remember the figure by working tirelessly for the people of this state.

“This is God’s doing because if it is money or human being efforts, it is not going to be as it is today (yesterday),” the governor noted.

Tambuwal reaffirmed that his administration will continued to improve on the supply of potable water, which he said has improved tremendously in the last six months; especially within the metropolis. He further disclosed that his second tenure would ensure provision of 24 hours potable water supply for the entire 23 local governments area of the State.

He promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded in security of the state. The governor also promised to continue to give priority to women development and noted that, in the history of Sokoto state, no government has given women recognition as his administration.

“We have three women commissioners, while in each of the 23 local governments, we have three women councillors. We have also provided free education up to university levels for female students while giving their mothers five thousand naira on each student to encourage them.” Tambuwal further disclosed.

Meanwhile, in faraway Kigali, Rwanda, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said it is impossible for anyone to win an election with just 300 votes and take all.

Fayemi called for joint government in such situation.

He said this at the Africa CEO forum in Kigali, yesterday.

“With recent elections in Nigeria, it is becoming absolutely clear that it is not an either or, it is not whether its PDP or APC, especially when you have margins that are so narrow,” Fayemi said.

“Elections are becoming more competitive, people are winning elections with 300 votes. We need to be looking in the direction of collective engagement, whether you call that proportional representation or you call it joint government.

“Ultimately, you cannot win an election with 300 votes and take all, and the person who loses that election with 300 votes gets nothing; it is a recipe for disaster, and, as a country, we need to start looking in another direction.”

Fatimah Mukhtar, returning officer for the Sokoto election, said Tambuwal, who contested under the PDP polled a total of 512,002 votes to beat Aliyu Ahmed of the All Progressives Congress (APC)who garnered 511,660 votes.

