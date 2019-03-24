The ‘Coup’ against CP Wakili of Kano

Everything seems to have been perfected by the top echelon of the APC in Abuja. For them, democracy or freedom to freely elect a leader of choice must not be applicable in a strategic state like Kano. All they think and blindly strategize is for 2023 even when they don’t have guarantee over their lives.

CP Wakili was a indeed a major threat and will certainly not compromise. So the option of deploying a willing and compromised senior to Wakili, a DIG was perfected under a false guise of ensuring adequate security in Kano. The government of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje created the insecurity and will not mind to waste even innocent lives using armed thugs as long as their desperate ambition for power will be achieved. It happens yesterday. Lives were lost, several others fatally injured just for Ganduje to remain in power, for APC to retain control of Kano. What a country! It beats the imagination of even journalists and independent observers at the field why the Police authorities in Abuja decided to deployed a DIG in a relatively peaceful state like Kano. The threat of violence and insecurity was deliberately created for that purpose.

DESERT HERALD could not comprehend why the Police at Luis Edit House could not provide accommodation for a whole DIG posted on a supposed special assignment in Kano. The DIG as confirmed by DESERT HERALD was accommodated in the Government House, Kano. How can such a person that was provided with such a luxury ensure fairness to all parties? That is why the DIG effectively downplayed the violence and killings that marred yesterday’s election in the ancient city. That is why sponsored armed thugs that are clearly working for the APC could not be stopped and had virtually prevented people from voting. That is women were completely disenfranchised. And that is why ONLY those that will vote for the APC were allowed. Even though so many media houses were sufficiently bribed to underreport what actually happened in Kano yesterday, what this paper has reported was well documented by many international news outlets.

There is the weighty allegations of heavy inducement and compromised by the DIG that was housed by Ganduje and credible allegations of plots of land allocations by the embattled Ganduje to all the Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, of the affected supplementary election areas. There are also credible allegations of giving out heavy gratification to INEC officials and security agencies. CP Wakili is virtually alone and on his own. He is completely handicapped and frustrated. DESERT HERALD was reliably informed that the CP was warned prior to the supplementary election NOT to talk to the media or to anybody and that the person authorised to henceforth talk on the election issue is the controversial DIG. Why will such an order be given? Will CP Wakili chose not to talk or to ensure that his men work vigorously like they did penultimate week if he was not prevented from doing So? Even with the presence of a senior colleague, one wonders why a Police Commissioner officially in-charge of the State will not be allowed to talk. Certainly by now CP Wakili would have talk to the press and bare his mind if all is well.

There is no way any serious government will allow the fraud that happens in Kano on Saturday to even reach a collation process without prompt cancellation. A deputy governor, a commissioner were previously caught with evidence and arrested. A whole party chairman has prior to the violence and intimidation of yesterday indicted his party when he openly called for violence, threatened the people because according to him they have the Police, the Army etc in their pockets. Nothing happens to him. The violence of yesterday has indicted the State party chairman and he should have been arrested by now if we have a just and serious government.

President Muhammadu Buhari has threatened prior to the 2019 election that anybody that attempted to hijack the ballot box or disrupt the process of election will be doing so at the risk of his life as he has given marching orders to the securities. We have not seen that in Kano. In fact, he is yet to even condemned the aggression, violence and killings in Saturday’s supplementary election in Kano not to talk of calling for the cancellation of a clearly fraudulent process. Where are we heading to in Nigeria? Virtually everything the APC is accusing PDP of, they have done worse than that.

INEC especially it’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has the responsibility to resist ANY pressure and to ensure justice. If the first election can be declared inconclusive for such a flimsy reason and when the PDP is having the highest number of votes, now there is sufficient and justifiable ground to stop the entire process and cancel what the whole world described as a charade. If we cannot get good governance at least people must be allowed to freely chose their leaders. Government should not be talking of peace when it is creating atmosphere of provocation and glaring injustice.

