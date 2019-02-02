The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to immediately disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari ,candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), for bringing foreign mercenaries to campaign for him during his recent rally in Kano.

It described as embarrassing the incidents in Kano on Thursday during the APC presidential campaign rally, where governors and other mercenaries from neighbouring countries especially Niger Republic attended the rally and openly campaigned for president Buhari.

The party also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) against rigging the elections in favour of APC, saying it has attracted more crowds in their rallies than the progressives party.

National Chairman of the party,Prince Uche Secondus, made the call in Abakaliki on Friday during a rally to drum support for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ,and all candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He said a vote for the Presidential candidate of the PDP, is a vote for freedom from poverty, hunger and insecurity.

“Atiku will rescue Nigerian from poverty, hunger and mass killing. Lett me warn INEC that what we witnessed yesterday is the worst that we have seen in the country where people from other countries like Niger and Chad came to influence the election in Nigeria.

“We ask INEC to disqualify Buhari for bringing in machineries to influence the election. INEC better be warned that you cannot rig this election. We have already won this election. Atiku believes in the youths and women, that is why they are always trouping out massively to welcome him anywhere we have gone”, Secondus said.

Meanwhile over three hundred thousand (300,000) supporters of the party on Friday trouped into Abakaliki , the Ebonyi state capital to welcome Alhaji Atiku Abubakar into the state for his campaigns.

Members of Friends of Atiku(FOA) in the state under the leadership of the member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency, Hon.Linus Abaa Okorie, were on ground in their numbers to show their support and solidarity to the PDP candidate.

The group who wore branded t-shirts with the pictures of Atiku/Obi and that of the lawmaker, first matched round the major streets of Abakaliki with posters, placards and banners in expression of solidarity for Atiku before storming Pa Ngele Oruta township Stadium, venue of the rally.

Atiku in his own speech commended the state governor ,David Umahi, for the huge transformation going on in the state and promised that such will be replicated in the entire country when he becomes the President.

While promising that Southeast will not be marginalised in his government, Mr Atiku urged the people to vote and to protect their votes to ensure that their votes will count in the end.

“I have been coming to this state since it was created and I can tell you that the greatest transformation in this state has been done by Umahi. The people of Ebonyi have been loyal to Ebonyi and PDP has been loyal to Ebonyi state. Every facility in this state was provided by PDP. I want to promise you that Ebonyi will never be marginalised again.

“This is your best time for the southeast. Come out in numbers and vote for PDP. I have been to many states in this country; I have not seen this kind of mobilisation. I want to single out governor Umahi and commend him for such mobilisation. This is the only road that they are building road with concrete. It means your roads are going to be a lifetime road. It is only somebody like Umahi who can do that. Not only do you vote but you should protect your votes”.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Umahi assured Atiku and his entourage that the state would vote for PDP at all levels during the polls.