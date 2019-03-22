They have substituted my Husband- El-Rafai’s told critics

The wife of the Kaduna state governor, Mrs Hadiza Isma El-Rufai has expressed excitement about how fresh her husband, Nasir El-Rufai now looks, upon returning from his vacation.

The governor had taken a short vacation, shortly after winning the 2019 governorship election in the state, that he will see him, lead the state for another four years.

While on his vacation, there were rumours and speculations that the governor had fallen into coma, after a terrible auto-crash, that left his driver dead.

However, the governor retuned back from his trip, a day ago, looking relaxed and fresh, according to his wife.

Taking to social media on Thursday afternoon, Mrs El-Rufai joked that her husband has been substitutes with a fresher and more relaxed one.

She wrote: Hey KD people, I need your help. I know you won’t believe me, but they’ve definitely substituted my husband. The one they returned to me is too fresh and relaxed.

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai

@hadizel

Hey KD people, I need your help. I know you won’t believe me, but they’ve definitely substituted my husband. The one they returned to me is too fresh and relaxed.

Like this: Like Loading...