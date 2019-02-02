Three Siblings Die Mysteriously In Kano

Three siblings of the same family died mysteriously in their sleep at Badawa layout of Nassarawa local government area of Kano state.

Solacebase gathered that, the siblings who were daughters of a business man Alhaji Salisu second name withheld, went to bed last night in healthy conditions, but their lifeless bodies were found on Saturday.

When Solacebase Correspondent visited the home of the family at Badawa layout, the whole family were in a mourning situation as no one was ready to speak to the media regarding the unfortunate incident.

But some neighbors that managed to speak, on condition of anonymity said that, the three siblings sprayed insecticide in their room, which may be related to their unfortunate situation as a result of suffocation.

The spokesman of Kano Police command DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the tragedy, but said, their corpses were taken Hospital for autopsy, in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death.