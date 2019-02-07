US dispatches Clinton to meet Buhari, Atiku

• Ex-president on mission to get commitment on acceptance of election result by candidates • Meeting holds on election eve

Chinelo Obogo

The United States of America has dispatched former president Bill Clinton to Nigeria to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting would come a day before the presidential election slated for February 16.

Clinton is expected back to his country the same day after the meetings to allow the two contestants cast their votes.

Buhari is expected to vote in Daura, Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State, while Atiku would cast his vote in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, confirmed the visit: “We are aware. All what we want is credible, fair and acceptable elections. We also don’t want interference from anyone concerning the workings of INEC and the security agents.”

Last month, the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom in separate statements said they would closely monitor the activities of individuals including the security agencies and would not fail to withhold or withdraw visas of election offenders including those of their family members.

A statement from the US Embassy in Abuja read: “We and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process. Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations may also lead to restrictions on family members.”

The UK government, in a statement by its High Commission in Abuja, said: “We will be deploying an extensive observation mission for the forthcoming elections, including coordinating with the EU’s Election Observation Mission. Our monitors will in particular be looking out for any attempts to encourage or use violence to influence the elections, including on social media. We would like to remind all Nigerians that where the UK is aware of such attempts, this may have consequences for individuals. These could include their eligibility to travel to the UK, their ability to access UK based funds or lead to prosecution under international law. The UK is a friend and partner of Nigeria. We hope our continued support will play a role in helping Nigeria take a further step towards consolidating the progress made since democracy returned in 1999.”

Source: Sun newspaper