Viral audio: Amaechi falsely claimed ignorance when asked to verify audio

The Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari Election Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, has dismissed an audio recording where he was alleged to have said that President Buhari did not read newspapers or listen to news on the economic situation in the country.

He said that he was not aware of such audio which is now being played on several online platforms.

When he was asked for his comments on the audio that has gone viral, Amaechi said: “Nothing. I am not aware of any audio recording.”

Further told that the audio was gaining momentum on different online websites, the immediate-past governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transport asked: “Do I do website?”

It would be recalled that an audio detailing Amaechi’s criticism of the Buhari administration went viral some days ago.

In the audio, Amaechi was reported to have said: “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed.”

In the same audio, Amaechi was also quoted as saying: “This country is going nowhere. When Magnus (Abe) was Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless and he told me, ‘Oga, stop it’. This cannot be coming from a governor.

“But two months (later) in Abuja, Magnus came to meet me and said, ‘I agree with you; this country is hopeless and helpless. All they do in Abuja is to share money.

“I have already written to the governor of Katsina State and I don’t know why he has not replied to give us the land in Daura for a university in Daura. The next university would be in my village. There was a popular saying while we were growing up, that charity begins at home. Will my own (charity) begin abroad?

“The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read? I was flying with him in an aircraft and we saw a news report where a goat seller was complaining that he couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah because of he Buhari’s administration. And the president said what’s my business with goat sellers?”

