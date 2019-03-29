We will wait for the Supreme Court to Decide on Zamfara APC Logjam-INEC

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it would wait for the directive of the Supreme Court before it could make a final decision on the contentious primary elections of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) in Zamfara State.

A Zamfara State High Court had recognised the primary elections that produced governorship, state and National Assembly candidates held by the APC faction loyal to Governor Abdulaziz Yari and ordered INEC to accept the party candidates for the elections.

But the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto on Monday set aside the judgment, thus nullifying the primary elections that produced the governor-elect and other winners of the 2019 general election.

In obedience to the court order, INEC suspended the presentation of Certificates of Return to the governor, deputy governor and state House of Assembly members-elect on the platform of the APC in the state.

The electoral body also added that the judgment of the Court of Appeal would also impact the Certificates of Return already issued to senators and House of Representatives members-elect from the state.

However, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, told this paper that it would be futile and counterproductive to speculate on what the Supreme Court will or may do in a case before it.

He explained that each matter has its own peculiarities and dynamics, adding that the Supreme Court is empowered to make consequential orders that nobody may anticipate.

According to him, “INEC will not speculate on a matter before the Supreme Court. The commission will rather wait and enforce the orders and judgments of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is the final court in Nigeria and policy court.”

Okoye stressed that the commission would prefer to wait and abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court, stressing that the commission does not have the power to pick and choose but will abide and enforce the judgments of the court.

He stated: “Academically and constitutionally speaking, the Supreme Court may order the swearing in of the candidates of the parties that came second in the election and regard the votes scored by APC as wasted votes.

“The Supreme Court may also order that only the candidates that meet the constitutional requirement of having scored majority of lawful votes and the necessary spread should be sworn in. The Supreme Court may also affirm the judgment of the lower court.

“The court may also insist that the matter in question is no longer a pre-election matter but a matter subject to Election Petitions Tribunal. There are so many variables and dynamics and it is prudent and rational to wait for the court to decide.

“The commission is not infallible. The commission’s decisions and opinions are subject to the interpretative jurisdiction of the court. And the commission has no choice but to abide with the said decisions.

Like this: Like Loading...