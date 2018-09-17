Why Buhari’s ‘failure’ won’t stop his victory in 2019 – Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has declared that the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari won’t “stop him from emerging the next leader of Nigeria.”

Sani, a lawmaker on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stressed that despite some “challenges and failures” on the part of Buhari, Nigerians will vote for him in 2019.

Featuring on Channels Television, Sani said, “Well, I never have a doubt that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the election in 2019, because I believe that there are lots of achievements that could be attached to his stewardship in the last three and half years.

“We can also see some challenges and some failures on his side. But on a general note, I believe that those who voted him in 2015 still have hope and belief in him that he can lead them to where they want to be.

“And for the opposition party, it is a positive development that you have a lot of people struggling to lead this country. It is interesting.

“And the statements they have been making, there is nothing wrong with it. It is just putting the party on its toes. It will in no way stop the president from emerging the next leader of Nigeria.”

