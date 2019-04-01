WHY GANDUJE’S RE-ELECTION WILL STAND-INFO COMM

Kano state commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba says the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state should have accept defeat in good faith and submit to the will of the people as the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stands.

A press statement signed by the commissioner in reaction to an interview Abba Kabir granted Sunday Trust newspaper in Abuja, challenging the result of supplementary election that return Ganduje as Governor, indicates that claiming victory by the gubernatorial candidate in the poll he lost, is a pointer that he is still in shudder of defeat.

Malam Garba adds that the PDP and its candidate are yet to advance any concrete argument to discredit the election rated as most peaceful, saying that ‘’their attempt to heat up the polity and create unnecessary tension through their unguarded utterances days before, during and after the election failed and are now blaming the APC for their failure.’’

Malam Garba says the results from the March 9 governorship election show how the PDP was involved in over voting and thumb printing by its agents which was later uncovered and so the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had conduct supplementary election in some polling units in 28 local government areas of the state.

‘’We have documented evidence on how their agents engaged in over voting, vote buying, vote stuffing, intimidation and harassment of innocent voters. There are some places where if you have to vote, it has to be for the PDP,’’ the statement adds.

He points out that the claim that the rerun election was marred by violence, maiming and killing of innocent people also could not hold water as up till this moment, there is no documented evidence to that effect but pictures posted by their paid agents on social media platforms taken from ethnic and religious crises that occurred in other states of the federation and beyond.

The commissioner assures that Ganduje’s second tenure will be better than his first term because he will consolidate on his past achievements, saying that his victory was a reflection of his performance in the last four years.

