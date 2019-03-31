Why we’re supporting Gbajabiamila for House Speaker – PDP lawmakers

Two House of Representatives members-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have declared their support for Femi Gbajabiamila who is seeking to become the Speaker of the house.

Wole Oke representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State and Jerry Alagbaso representing Orlu /Oru East /Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo State said Mr Gbajabiamila was their preferred candidate.

They spoke during an official declaration by Mr Gbajabiamila in Abuja on Sunday.

First to speak was Mr Oke. He described Mr Gbajabiamila as the most qualified for the position.

“Gbajabiamila has been to my house twice to tell me of his ambition. He has honoured me and as a very cultured person, I also have to honour him by attending his declaration.

“When you talk about national interest and issues, I can’t see anybody in the house that is more qualified than Femi Gbajabiamila.

Femi Gbajabiamila

“He’s a lawyer by profession, he understands the house rules, the constitution and can interpret the rules. Asides that, he is a fair-minded person.

“We from the South-west, we are giving you one of our best. I speak here as honourable Wole Oke and honestly, I’ll be with him all through,” he said.

Mr Alagbaso wants the House Leader to carry the opposition along in his bid to become speaker.

He was particular about the interest of the South-east and South-south.

“My dear brother, Femi, is no doubt the most qualified to lead us but he requires consultation. He needs to come and see elders like us.

“After this declaration, we need to see because I have to protect the interest of the Southeast and Southsouth,” he said.

The position of these two lawmakers may not be in tandem with the interest of their party.

Recently, the PDP said its members are allowed constitutionally to contest for leadership positions in the National Assembly.

The party, which has fewer members-elect than the APC, said it could sponsor lawmakers for positions if need be.

Already, about a dozen of the APC members-elect have declared interests in becoming speaker.

Like this: Like Loading...