Why you need Buhari to lead this country till 2023- Lauretta Onochie

Barely five weeks to the Presidential election, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, again stormed social media to give reasons why her principal among several contenders is the best choice for Nigerians.

Disclosing this via her official tweeter handle, Onochie listed ‘Honesty and Respect’ as one of the characteristics possessed by President Buhari which could not be found in other contenders.

For a country to move forward, she said, “it needs a president whose respect for Nigerians is unquestionable”. “A President should also be honest in performing his constitutional duties. And Buhari is honest”, she said.

Onochie equally mentioned ‘Integrity’ as a qualification for a good President. Her words, “A good man, dipped in integrity, full of respect for Nigerians, will continue to run this nation till 2023. His name is Muhammadu Buhari.”

Recall that Buhari had told Nigerians in a live broadcast that ‘He is for Nobody and for Everybody’. A statement that made him whom he is today. Buhari is one who does not tolerate nonsense and his fight against corruption and Boko haram has said it all.

Similarly, Lauretta said that the incorruptible nature of our president is another major reason why Nigerians should vote for him. “Buhari and Osinbajo are not corrupt; we have confidence in Buhari and Osinbajo who can never lie to Nigerians, so let’s vote for them”, she said.