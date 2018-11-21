Yobe APC Guber Candidate, Mala Buni praises Gov Gaidam for effective Immunisation coverage, General Development

By DESERT HERALD

The youthful APC gubernatorial candidate of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has commended his boss, incumbent Governor Ibrahim Gaidam for changing the face of Yobe State to that of a modern city. Buni who is also the Chiroman Gujba in Yobe State said the State had never been that lucky until Gov Gaidam by divine providence emerged as governor of the State. He said had it being all previous governments in the state have worked so hard and with the patriotism and accountability demonstrated by Gov Gaidam, Yobe State would have been one of the best in terms of infrastructure and all aspects of development in the country.

Mr. Buni who spoke with DESERT HERALD said Yobe’s health sector and the revolution that was achieved under Mr. Gaidam is today the best in the country. According to Mr. Buni which this paper has also verified to be true, citizens of the state unlike in other states are no longer patronising private hospitals as the condition, equipment and personnel in public hospitals across the state and particularly in the state capital is far beyond what any private hospital can offer. The APC governorship candidate said Yobe under Governor Gaidam now have the best consultants in virtually all fields of medicine, highly disciplined and experienced nurses and a friendly, hygienic environment for patients. Mr. Buni also commended Gov Gaidam for ensuring that his policy of free medical services including delivery for pregnant women and children did not only become reality but was a huge success. Mala Buni said that in Yobe State under Gov Gaidam poor families are no longer worried from the day of conceiving pregnancy, to child birth until the time the children are five years as all medical expenses are effectively being borne by the Yobe State Government under Mr. Gaidam’s initiative. “Projects are not being delayed as special provision for all projects including finances must be intact before any project is awarded by Gov Gaidam”, Buni said.

The APC Guber candidate also commended Gov Gaidam for running one of the most transparent administration in Yobe’s history, an administration he said that maintains strict financial discipline. Mala Buni said the education sector under the incumbent Governor has not only been revitalise but was transformed with modern facilities and buildings across the country. He said prompt payment of scholarship and even direct sponsorship for Yobe indigenes to study professional courses abroad like medicine was a priority and has being a huge success under Gaidam. Mr. Buni admitted that if Allah grant him victory and he succeeded Gov Gaidam, the challenges will be too much for him considering the achievements recorded by his boss. He said he always pray to do as much as he can to sustain the confidence Gov Gaidam has in him. Even though Gov Gaidam has stated his reasons for choosing Buni, the APC candidate said he always feels platter, he said he needs the prayers of the citizens of Yobe if Allah grant him leadership so that Mr. Gaidam will be proud of his selfless choice in him. Buni said he has learned a lot from the governor and that it has being a privileged he will always be grateful and proud of in his life.

MALA BUNI ON PRESIDENT BUHARI

Mr. Buni has also commended the exemplary leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari. He said the president’s war on corruption and his fight against insurgency has save the nation from total collapsed. He urged Nigerians irrespective of religion, region or political party affiliation to vote for President Buhari in 2019 so that he will have sufficient time to continue the laudable developmental projects he is doing across the country. Buni said that with President Buhari, Nigerians will never regret.

MALA BUNI ON IMMUNISATION AS GAIDAM MET PARTNERS

Mai Mala Buni has also commended the administration of Ibrahim Gaidam for the success it is achieving in immunisation exercises across the state. He said the commitment of Mr. Gaidam has save the children of the state from hitherto common diseases associated with lack of immunisation. Buni said the initiative of the Yobe State Government under Gov Gaidam in aggressive education and enlightenment of citizen to embrace the exercise is second to none and should be emulated by state governments across the country.

Buni made the special remark as the Yobe State Government on Monday said it will remain committed to ensuring the success of routine immunisation in the state.

The state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, stated this in a tripartite assessment teleconference between the state government, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Dangote Foundation.

Gaidam said that the improvement in security had provided opportunity to reach more women and children for coverage in remote areas.

“I want to assure the Bill and Melinda Gates and Dangote foundations that we will not relent in consolidating the gains recorded,” he said.

He solicited for expansion of support from the two partners to sustain the coverage of the state, including hard to reach areas where the communities resettled.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, commended the Yobe government for showing commitment and resilience to making “solid progress in immunisation coverage in Nigeria.”

Mr Gates urged the government to maintain the tempo as the country prepared to go for new round of immunisation.

Aliko Dangote, the chairman, Dangote Foundation, who was represented by Zuwaira Yusuf, the managing director of the foundation, expressed delight with the successes recorded by the tripartite agreement, saying that there is success in teamwork.

ON YOBE 2019

Keen political observers of Yobe politics interviewed by DESERT HERALD have predicted an easy victory for Mai Mala Buni in 2019. They averred that the outstanding performance of Gov Gaidam and the competence of Mala Buni is enough weapon to intimidate any opposition and ensure easy victory. They described Mr. Buni as a bridge builder, intelligent, focus, highly articulate, simply and with the zeal and ability to always succeed in any given assignment which is why President Buhari single him out prior to the APC national convention and even urge governors of the party to ensure that he is returned as the APC National Secretary, a position and function he performed very well to the satisfaction and commendation of the president.

